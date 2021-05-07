CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer seeks full FDA approval | Md. partnership to help kids | Metro to expand bus service | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
‘Forever chemicals’ found in more wells than first reported

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 12:45 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The extent of contamination in some public drinking water supply wells in Delaware from manmade chemicals associated with cancer and other health problems is worse than reported several years ago, but government officials have not alerted the public to their findings.

The Environmental Protection Agency confirmed to The Associated Press recently that 10 of 14 public supply wells near the New Castle County Airport have been found with levels of fluorinated chemicals exceeding EPA’s lifetime health advisory levels.

Officials note that the water is filtered before going to utility customers and that contaminant levels in finished water are within acceptable limits.

