CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to open vaccine eligibility, loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Some Va. counties offer 1c essential workers vaccines | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Local News » Power outage affecting thousands…

Power outage affecting thousands in Fairfax, Loudoun counties

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com
Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 6, 2021, 6:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thousands of customers are in the dark across Northern Virginia Tuesday morning.

Dominion Energy reports widespread power outages affecting more than 25,700 customers in Fairfax County and 670 in Loudoun County, as of 6:15 a.m.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports multiple signals are dark along the U.S. Route 50 corridor between South Riding and Greenbriar.

Drivers should proceed with caution and follow police direction when present. Be sure to stop at dark intersections and yield the right of way.

Dominion’s website says the power should be restored by 10 a.m.

WTOP has reached out to Dominion for word on what caused the outage.

Here is the map of Virginia power outages.

Below is a map of current outages in the D.C. region:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

A long-serving and steady voice for public service and performance calls it a day

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up