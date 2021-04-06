Power outage affecting thousands in Fairfax, Loudoun counties

Thousands of customers are in the dark across Northern Virginia. The outages are in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Dominion Energy reports widespread power outages affecting more than 25,700 customers in Fairfax County and 670 in Loudoun County, as of 6:15 a.m.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports multiple signals are dark along the U.S. Route 50 corridor between South Riding and Greenbriar.

Drivers should proceed with caution and follow police direction when present. Be sure to stop at dark intersections and yield the right of way.

Dominion’s website says the power should be restored by 10 a.m.

WTOP has reached out to Dominion for word on what caused the outage.

Here is the map of Virginia power outages.

Below is a map of current outages in the D.C. region:

