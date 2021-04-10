CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Local News » Metro phasing out older…

Metro phasing out older SmarTrip cards as part of upgrades to fare payment

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 10, 2021, 5:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It is time to check the numbers on the back of your old, trusty SmarTrip card. Metro is phasing out older cards as part of upgrades to fare gates and fare payment technology.

The new fare gates, fare boxes and payment option that Metro will begin to install won’t be compatible with the old cards, and the transit agency is asking customers to replace their old SmarTrip cards to avoid disruption later on.

How to tell if you need to replace your card? Check the serial number on the back. All newer SmarTrip cards start with the serial number “0167,” any others will need to be replaced.

metro
(Courtesy WMATA)

There are several ways to get your card or virtual SmarTrip card on a mobile phone replaced, including mail-in, online, phone or in person.

Those enrolled in SmartBenefits are currently unable to transfer balances to a new card online and will be notified at a later date.

Log in to your SmarTrip account to make sure your contact information is up-to-date.

The first-generation SmarTrip cards will be phased out by station, as new fare gates are installed. The first stations are scheduled to begin installation no earlier than June, with all stations completed over the following year.

New bus fare boxes are scheduled to be installed next year, Metro said in a news release.

As many as 400,000 of the old cards were in active use before the coronavirus pandemic. Six million SmarTrip cards were in active circulation at the time.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up