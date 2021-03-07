CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Metro to hold budget hearings amid significant shortfall caused by pandemic

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 7, 2021, 9:29 PM

Metro’s first public hearings on the latest budget start Monday, as the transit system tries to address a significant shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first meeting is at 11 a.m., followed by another at 6 p.m. Monday.

Additional hearings will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Find more information on how to join public hearings on Metro’s website.

The hearings come as the transit system faces a major budget crisis. Ridership is down about 90% on Metrorail and 60% on Metrobus.

Proposed cuts to the budget are drastic. They include closing 22 rail stations and stopping trains at 9 p.m. every night.

Metro is working with its Congressional delegation to secure additional funding to continue providing service. But service cuts remain a looming threat.

Metro said that even with the additional funding, there is not enough money to fill the entire budget gap for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

Because of the pandemic, all public hearings will be virtual. For those who can’t make the meetings this week, Metro is providing an online survey.

Valerie Bonk

