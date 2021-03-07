Metro to hold budget hearings amid significant shortfall caused by pandemic

Metro's first public hearings on the latest budget start Monday as the transit system sees a significant shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first meeting is at 11 a.m., followed by another at 6 p.m. Monday.

Additional hearings will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Find more information on how to join public hearings on Metro’s website.

The hearings come as the transit system faces a major budget crisis. Ridership is down about 90% on Metrorail and 60% on Metrobus.

Proposed cuts to the budget are drastic. They include closing 22 rail stations and stopping trains at 9 p.m. every night.

Metro is working with its Congressional delegation to secure additional funding to continue providing service. But service cuts remain a looming threat.

Metro said that even with the additional funding, there is not enough money to fill the entire budget gap for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

Because of the pandemic, all public hearings will be virtual. For those who can’t make the meetings this week, Metro is providing an online survey.