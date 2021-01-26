CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Everyday activities higher risk with new variant | W.Va. vaccinating at nearly twice the national rate | Which mask is best for you
Northern Virginia hospital says ‘critical need’ for blood donations

Jack Moore

January 26, 2021, 1:49 PM

One of the largest hospitals in Northern Virginia says there is an urgent need for donations to boost the system’s blood supply.

“The current blood supply levels are critically low and can only be replenished with donations from volunteer blood donors,” the Inova health system said in a news release Tuesday.

The need is highest for blood types O+, O-, B+, B-, A- and A+, the hospital said.

The blood supply, the hospital said, supports its sickest patients and supports its trauma centers. Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives, according to the hospital.

Blood donations take place at Inova’s Blood Donor Centers. There are locations in Centreville, Sterling and Annandale. See the full addresses below. You can also make an appointment or ask questions about donating blood by calling 1-866-256-6372 or online at inovablood.org

Inova Blood Donor Center locations:

  • CentreMed Donor Center, 6201 Centreville Road (Route 28), Centreville, VA
  • Dulles Donor Center, 45745 Nokes Boulevard, #160, Sterling, VA
  • Woodburn Donor Center, 3289 Woodburn Road, #010, Annandale, VA

