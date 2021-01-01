New year, new lives: DC-area hospitals announce first babies of 2021

As we ring in a new year, Adventist HealthCare said it has brought in the D.C. area's first babies of 2021.

A baby boy weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz. was born to an Annapolis, Maryland, family at 12:30 a.m. at Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Adventist HealthCare said in a news release.

Later, White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring delivered a baby boy weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz. to a Hyattsville, Maryland, family at 2:11 a.m.

The mothers and babies are all healthy and received special gift baskets filled with bibs, books, a blanket and other baby-related essentials, Adventist HealthCare said.

“The first baby of the New Year is always so exciting at our Birth Center,” said Nan Troiano, Shady Grove Medical Center’s director of Women’s and Infants’ Services.

Adventist HealthCare said Shady Grove Medical Center delivers approximately 5,000 babies each year and offers a Level III neonatal intensive care unit for babies who need specialized care when they arrive.

“This special occasion is a blessing and marks the many new beginnings to come this year,” said Patricia Hudson, manager of the Birth Center at White Oak Medical Center.

WTOP will update this story as more reports of D.C.-area births become available.