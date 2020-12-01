Will DC-area schools have snow days in year of online learning?

Will school systems in the area still close when there's snow? Or will systems simply move — or continue — online learning when the weather gets rough?

With so much learning moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic, will school systems in the area still close when there’s snow? Or will systems simply move — or continue — online learning when the weather gets rough?

WTOP has asked D.C.-area school systems to share their plans. Many haven’t formulated a policy yet, but here’s what we know. We’ll update this list as more school systems make their decisions:

Virginia

Arlington Public Schools will make their decision later this week and let everyone know in about a week.

Fairfax County: No decision yet, schools spokeswoman Lucy Caldwell said. She didn’t give a specific timeline for when there will be a policy.

There will be snow days in Loudoun County. Assistant Superintendent Kevin Lewis said in a letter to parents: ” … while it may seem that continuing with the school day through remote instruction is feasible, many other factors also have to be considered. For example, are public utilities affected by the weather, which may limit some students’ ability to participate? Since many staff chose to teach remotely from their classrooms, will road conditions disrupt their ability to provide instruction? Can LCPS support the needs of all students, including those who participate in meal services throughout the day? Due to these factors and others, we believe the best choice is to continue with our established processes for inclement weather.”

Maryland

Montgomery County hasn’t made its decision yet.

Prince George’s County hasn’t made its decision yet.

Charles County hasn’t made its decision yet.

DC

D.C. Public Schools hasn’t made their decision yet.

