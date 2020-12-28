Rain forecast to wash away 2020 in DC area; flooding possible

Rain will begin moving into the D.C. area on New Year's Eve and continue into 2021, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

Cloudy skies and rain showers are in the forecast for the D.C. area as residents prepare to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome the new year.

Rain will begin moving into the region after lunch on Thursday, New Year’s Eve, although there could be a few showers in the morning as well, according to Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts. Expect highs near 50.

Ricketts said temperatures on New Year’s Day could range from the upper 40s to close to 60 depending on the movement of the warm front. “Rain will continue through much of New Year’s Day with temperatures all over the place.”

“The main story, however, will not be the temperatures, but the rain that will … continue perhaps into the early morning hours of Saturday,” Ricketts said, noting a flood concern for the weekend in her forecast.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 60% chance of showers for D.C. after 8 a.m. on Thursday. The chance of precipitation jumps to 80% for Thursday night and rises to 90% for the first day of 2021.

Forecast:

Thursday/New Year’s Eve: Cloudy with rain pushing in, mild and breezy. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday/New Year’s Day: Steady rain, flooding possible with breezy winds. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High temperature in the mid 50s.

