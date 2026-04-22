What Make-A-Wish taught a doctor about healing

A Make-A-Wish impact study, done in 2022, showed 75% of doctors believe a wish can improve a child’s actual medical outcomes.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. What Make-A-Wish taught a Md. doctor about healing

April is World Wish Month. WTOP has teamed up with Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic to spotlight the amazing kids and volunteers who help make their wishes come true.

For 32 years, Dr. Shruti Paranjape has devoted her life to helping children breathe.

The pediatric pulmonologist at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center treats a wide range of chronic and complex lung diseases, from asthma to bronchopulmonary dysplasia, but said much of her work focuses on cystic fibrosis.

“I take care of children with chronic lung diseases from birth to young adulthood,” Paranjape said.

Before her career truly started, Paranjape, who attended the University of Pennsylvania and did her medical training at the University of Pittsburgh, knew the medical path she wanted to travel.

“So I knew I was already attracted to pulmonary physiology in general. When I was in medical school, children were for me. I did not really want to take care of adults,” Paranjape said, laughing.

“With children,” Paranjape said, “innocence and resilience shines through, even in the face of serious illness.”

Paranjape, who is nearly 5 feet tall, said she will treat patients from birth until they outgrow her.

“Children can live with chronic diseases, they can grow into adulthood, they can lead normal lives. I have relationships with my patients and families that begin at birth,” Paranjape said.

Through her work as a member of Make-A-Wish’s medical advisory council, she sees that strength through a different perspective.

“Working with wish families is so incredible, because I get to see aspects of care, and I get to see that kind of engagement from families and communities,” Paranjape said. “Something that is really kind of detached from my office and my hospital setting.”

During a Make-A-Wish open house at WTOP, Paranjape said “a wish offers families so much hope” and creates moments where the illness is forgotten for “a day or a week.”

A wish impact study, done in 2022, showed 75% of doctors believe a wish can improve a child’s actual medical outcomes.

Those looking to contribute to making wishes come true can do so online.

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