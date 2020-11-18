Police ID killed Florida suspect, wounded Montgomery Co. officer

Law enforcement officers located the suspect in Laurel, and while they tried to arrest him, he fired at the officers, who returned fire and killed him.

Montgomery County police said Wednesday that officers received information that Shawn Lequin Braddy, a suspect in a homicide committed Monday in Clay County, Florida, may be in the Maryland county.

Law enforcement officers located Braddy in Laurel, Maryland, and while they tried to arrest him, Braddy fired at the officers, who returned fire and killed him.

The wounded officer, identified as detective Donnie Oaks, underwent surgery Tuesday night and is hospitalized in stable condition. Oaks is a 20-year veteran of the Montgomery County Police Department, and he’s assigned to the special investigations division of the Repeat Offender Unit.

Police Chief Marcus Jones said Tuesday night that the officers were also part of a U.S. Marshals task force, and as such were able to operate anywhere in Maryland.

Prince George’s County police are investigating this police shooting.

Braddy was wanted in Florida in connection to the deadly shooting of 33-year-old Tiara McDaniel.

