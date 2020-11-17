CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Suspect dead, Montgomery County officer shot in Prince George’s

Rick Massimo

November 17, 2020, 11:54 PM

A Montgomery County police officer has been shot and a suspect has been killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County officers were trying to arrest a suspect wanted for a homicide in Jacksonville, Florida. The shooting happened after a foot chase and a “gun battle” on Muirkirk Road, in Laurel, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said at a news conference Tuesday evening.

Jones didn’t identify the officer or the suspect, saying the suspect’s family hadn’t been notified.

Montgomery County police said late Tuesday that the officer was out of surgery and in stable condition.

The chief said that the officers were part of a U.S. Marshals task force, and as such were able to operate anywhere in Maryland.

Prince George’s County Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said that arrangement was “not out of the ordinary,” and that no Prince George’s County officers were involved in the shooting.

Jones said he didn’t know what brought the suspect to Prince George’s County, and that he hadn’t yet spoken with police in Jacksonville.

