Police: Father and 9-month-old son shot, wounded in Delaware

The New Castle police said the nine-month-old boy is in stable condition after undergoing surgery for an upper body gunshot wound. His father is being treated for a lower torso bullet wound.

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Police in Delaware say that a man and his baby have been shot.

The News Journal reports that the New Castle police said the nine-month-old boy is in stable condition after undergoing surgery for an upper body gunshot wound. His father is being treated for a lower torso bullet wound.

The shooting occurred Wednesday in the Rosegate community. Police said the man and his two sons were sitting in a parked car when it was hit by gunfire multiple times. The man’s other son was was not struck. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.