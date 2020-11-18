DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia share COVID-19 contact tracing data

D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia are blazing a new path in COVID-19 information sharing.

The four have joined in the nation’s first, multistate effort to quickly share contact tracing data.

“There’s [a] lot of travel, people live in one jurisdiction and work in another, so this really helps the data-sharing processes, which are so critically important in our fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Katherine Feldman, chief public health scientist at the Maryland Department of Health.

The contact tracing data is being shared on a secure cyber platform provided by the Association of Public Health Laboratories. Public health labs have a low public profile but play an important role in monitoring and detecting health threats.

Sharing such information across state lines has presented challenges in the past, and D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia have been working for months, with the help of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, to develop their unified approach.

How might the information sharing help against the virus? Speed is important when trying to curb the spread of infection.

“We can really cut down on the amount of time that’s lost in trying to correctly identify an individual or locate contact information for them,” Feldman said.

The Association of Public Health Laboratories is planning to expand the newly designed system into other states.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.