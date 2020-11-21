Amazon gives millions to local nonprofits as part of its DMV anniversary

Two years after Amazon announced it was building a second headquarters in the DMV, the company announced it was celebrating the anniversary in part by donation millions of dollars to some local nonprofit groups.

“We want to be a good neighbor, we want to be a good corporate citizen,” said Brian Huseman, Amazon’s Vice President of Public Policy. “We spent the last two years listening to the community and finding out what their needs are.”

In all, $9 million was earmarked to several groups around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

About $3 million is going to four legal service providers, “to help tenants and property owners who may be facing eviction difficulties,” Huseman said.

Those groups include Legal Services of Northern Virginia, Virginia Poverty Law Center, Bread for the City’s legal clinic, and Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia.

Community health organizations, nonprofits that run literacy and job training programs like La Cocina VA, the Literary Council for Northern Virginia, and the D.C. Central Kitchen’s Culinary Job Training Program also received some of the donations.

“We know that now in these challenging times that there are lots of needs,” said Huseman. “Any help will be appreciated and is much needed.”

Amazon also said millions more in donations will be announced in the coming weeks.