Sunny respite for DC area Wednesday before storms return

Abigail Constantino

August 5, 2020, 4:00 AM

Isaias has passed out of the D.C. area, but not before leaving a trail of damage from flooding and tornadoes. Wednesday will be a quick respite from wet weather, but storms make a swift return.

Here’s what you need to know.

Isaias dropped between 3 to 6 inches of rain east of Interstate 95, with some reports as high as 7 to 9 inches in southern Maryland, the National Weather Service said.

The Associated Press reported that at least six people were killed in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York City in the aftermath of the storm, including a driver, who was killed in Mechanicsville, Maryland, when a tree fell on the victim’s car Tuesday morning.

Preliminary information from a National Weather Service survey concluded that two tornadoes touched down in St. Mary’s County, and one hit Calvert County.

Forecast:

Wednesday will be mostly, if not completely, dry. However, there could be some late-day showers and storms, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

There will be sunny skies and warm temperatures.

“In fact, our average high is now 88 and every day throughout the weekend looks to run a little bit below normal,” Draper said.

Some scattered showers and storms are likely during the day on Thursday, as well as Friday.

The weekend will be dry overall, with a chance for late-day storms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a bit humid and mild. Chance of late-day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Scattered showers, storms otherwise plenty of clouds and muggy. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Scattered showers, storms otherwise partly sunny and muggy again. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

More tree damage in Leonardtown, Maryland. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
Sheared-off trees on Point Lookout Road, in Leonardstown, Maryland. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
An overturned RV in Leonardtown, Maryland. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
An uprooted tree in Leonardtown, Maryland, Aug. 4, 2020. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
One of the many huge, uprooted trees near Charlie Mills’ home along Point Lookout Rd. in Leonardtown, Maryland, where the National Weather Service said a tornado was seen touching down Tuesday morning. (Michelle Basch/WTOP)

Michelle Basch/WTOP
Windflowers (yes, that’s the common name) in the D.C. area survived Isaias. (Kate Ryan/WTOP)

WTOP/Kate Ryan
A Pepco crew assesses a fallen oak tree on 27th Street Northwest, south of Military Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
truck accident on West Lake Drive
On West Lake Drive near Tuckerman Lane in Montgomery County, a truck driver was struck by a falling tree. (Courtesy Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer)

Courtesy Montgomery Co. Fire and
car travels through a puddle
A car passes through a deep puddle on flood-prone Broad Branch Road in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
Main Street in Ellicott City looked good around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning but with several hours of rain still to come. If rain becomes torrential, new alarms can warn of flooding. (Neal Augenstein/WTOP)

Neal Augenstein/WTOP
Main Street in Ellicott City flows downhill to the Patuxent River. While a rising river after lots of rain is always a potential problem, in Ellicott City the 2016/2018 devastating floods were from torrential rain in short period of time. (Neal Augenstein/WTOP)

Neal Augenstein/WTOP
No Parking signs in place on Main Street. Many businesses in this stretch were devastated in 2018 and 2016 floods. (Neal Augenstein/WTOP)

Neal Augenstein/WTOP
Old Town Alexandria sandbags in front of a business
Sandbags are up against the doors of Old Town Books in Alexandria. Old Town is prone to flooding. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Old Town Alexandria is prone to flooding. The city ran out of sandbags when they were distributed on Aug. 3. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
(1/19)
truck accident on West Lake Drive
car travels through a puddle
Old Town Alexandria sandbags in front of a business

