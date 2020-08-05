Sunny respite for DC area Wednesday before storms return

Isaias has passed out of the D.C. area, but not before leaving a trail of damage from flooding and tornadoes. Wednesday will be a quick respite from wet weather, but storms make a swift return. Here's what you need to know.

Isaias dropped between 3 to 6 inches of rain east of Interstate 95, with some reports as high as 7 to 9 inches in southern Maryland, the National Weather Service said.

Preliminary information from a National Weather Service survey concluded that two tornadoes touched down in St. Mary’s County, and one hit Calvert County.

Forecast:

Wednesday will be mostly, if not completely, dry. However, there could be some late-day showers and storms, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

There will be sunny skies and warm temperatures.

“In fact, our average high is now 88 and every day throughout the weekend looks to run a little bit below normal,” Draper said.

Some scattered showers and storms are likely during the day on Thursday, as well as Friday.

The weekend will be dry overall, with a chance for late-day storms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a bit humid and mild. Chance of late-day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Scattered showers, storms otherwise plenty of clouds and muggy. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Scattered showers, storms otherwise partly sunny and muggy again. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Current conditions:

Power outages: