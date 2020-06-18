Stormy, rainy weather to hover over DC area through the weekend

The D.C. area will hear a few rumbles of thunder early Thursday, kicking off a stormy rest of the week into the weekend.

“A nearly stationary system will continue to impact our area right on into the weekend,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

If you’re out and about Thursday, keep the umbrella handy, as scattered showers throughout the day and humidity levels start to build. It will be warmer, too, with a high near 80 degrees.

Expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday as early as the midday hours, with mainly dry conditions Friday morning.

Father’s Day weekend will be hot and humid, with partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.

“Scattered showers are now looking likely for the second half of Saturday, and I can’t rule out a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Father’s Day,” Draper said.

Forecast

Thursday: Scattered showers with a chance of afternoon storms. Otherwise mostly cloudy, a bit humid and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Cloudy, humid and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday, Father’s Day: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.