Military air defense exercises planned over D.C. area early Tuesday morning

June 15, 2020, 10:03 PM

The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct a training exercise over the D.C. area early Tuesday morning.

The exercise is scheduled fro 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. and will include an Air Force F-16, an Army C-12 reconnaissance aircraft, a Coast Guard helicopter and a Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182T.

Some portions of the exercise will take place at approximately 2,500 feet.

