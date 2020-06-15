Military air defense exercises planned over D.C. area early Tuesday morning

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct a training exercise over the D.C. area early Tuesday morning.
The exercise is scheduled fro 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. and will include an Air Force F-16, an Army C-12 reconnaissance aircraft, a Coast Guard helicopter and a Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182T.
Some portions of the exercise will take place at approximately 2,500 feet.