How DC-area libraries are keeping up with demands for anti-racist books

With the issue of racism front and center, many D.C.-area readers are trying to learn more, leading to unprecedented demand for related books.

“It is a trend unlike I have ever seen in 25 years working in libraries,” said Richard Reyes-Gavilan, executive director of the D.C. Public Library system.

“‘White Fragility’ (by Robin DiAngelo) is probably the most popular nonfiction book in the country right now,” Reyes-Gavilan said. “It’s a book that kind of holds up a mirror to white people to have them examine their own behaviors and biases that contribute to racism.”

He said that e-book had been borrowed more than 4,000 times in the past few weeks.

“Readers are seeking to educate themselves and to help themselves understand racial injustices and learn what they can do to help dismantle it,” said Dianne Coan, division director for technical operations at the Fairfax County Public Library system.

Usually, only so many people can take out an e-book at a time, but both systems have made unlimited copies of “White Fragility” and other titles available to residents. (Here’s a list of the bestsellers.)

Most library branches remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the popularity extends to physical books as well.

On the website for bookstore Politics and Prose, customers are told orders for “anti-racist titles” could take about two to three weeks as the store awaits more copies from publishers.

Looking for more resources? Some universities, such as Yale, are making certain courses open to the public. There’s a course on the Civil War and the Reconstruction era, and an African-American history course from Emancipation to present times.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture also put together this toolkit on how to talk about race.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.