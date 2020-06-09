Home » Local News » Busy night for crashes…

Busy night for crashes around DC area

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

June 9, 2020, 7:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Multiple accidents kept police and firefighters busy Monday night and early Tuesday.

In Virginia, the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway was closed for roughly seven hours Monday into Tuesday after a multi-vehicle crash near Gallows Road. The crash was after Gallows Road, in Fairfax County.

In Prince George’s County, a woman is dead after she was struck by a car on southbound Kenilworth Avenue near U.S. 50 and the D.C. line. Police said the driver stayed on the scene after the accident at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In Montgomery County, one person is in serious condition after a crash on Avery Road.

According to tweets from Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, the driver was likely trying to get out of the way of a deer in the road when the vehicle crashed into a wall on Avery Road near Dimes road in Derwood.

The driver was not injured. A passenger, who was pinned in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this story.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up