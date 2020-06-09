Busy night for crashes around DC area

Multiple accidents kept police and firefighters in the D.C. region busy Monday night and early Tuesday.

Multiple accidents kept police and firefighters busy Monday night and early Tuesday.

In Virginia, the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway was closed for roughly seven hours Monday into Tuesday after a multi-vehicle crash near Gallows Road. The crash was after Gallows Road, in Fairfax County.

In Prince George’s County, a woman is dead after she was struck by a car on southbound Kenilworth Avenue near U.S. 50 and the D.C. line. Police said the driver stayed on the scene after the accident at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In Montgomery County, one person is in serious condition after a crash on Avery Road.

According to tweets from Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, the driver was likely trying to get out of the way of a deer in the road when the vehicle crashed into a wall on Avery Road near Dimes road in Derwood.

The driver was not injured. A passenger, who was pinned in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Update – Avery Rd, 1 pinned in vehicle, single car collision, 1 adult extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 1 adult Pri1 trauma, some lanes blocked https://t.co/OZJ6HFLKzY pic.twitter.com/XrGkbCEvU6 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 9, 2020

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this story.