DC-area chefs offer online cooking lessons during coronavirus outbreak

Several local chefs are keeping busy on social media, offering free online cooking classes while restaurants are closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Chef Ed Hardy, executive chef at Harlot in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood and an instructor at the Virginia-based Cookology culinary school, demonstrates in several live videos on Facebook how to properly cut difficult foods including onions.

After some singing and dancing for his online audience, of course.

He’s one of several local chefs keeping busy on social media while restaurants are closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

With non-essential businesses ordered closed in many areas, restaurants have either shut down completely or are offering only takeout and delivery.

With both of his businesses paused at the moment, Hardy is staying busy online and hoping to help you get creative and learn a few things while keeping yourself fed and staying healthy inside.

Chef Lincoln Fuge from Present Company Public House restaurant in Mount Vernon Triangle has started a Youtube channel called Chronicles of a Quarantined Chef, demonstrating recipes alongside his wife in their kitchen.

They recorded more than 10 videos in the first week of their channel, making dishes such as a soft scrambled egg sandwich and seared salmon with curried parsnip puree.

Mark Henry, chief sausage maker at Island Bwoy Cuisine in Fairfax, Virginia, has been posting videos with his daughter on Instagram showing how to make meals including chicken with spinach and feta sausage and pasta pomodoro with Italian meatballs.

Chef Kwame Onwuachi of restaurant Kith and Kin in D.C., has been hosting live Instagram videos featuring lessons including “eat clean while quarantined.”

