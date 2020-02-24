Bethesda community helps bakery employee hit by deadly DC shooting

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for the recovery of an injured Bethesda bakery employee and for the burial of her teen son.

A popular Bethesda, Maryland, bakery and its customers are shocked to learn that a beloved staff member is a victim of D.C. gun violence, and the community is rallying to her side.

Praline Bakery and Bistro in the Sumner neighborhood of Bethesda is raising funds for 14-year employee Blanca Coreas, a favorite of Praline customers.

“Anybody who comes into our bakery knows Blanca, because she was always the one who makes the coffee, very eager to help … everybody is very shocked that something like this could happen to her,” said bakery co-owner Susan Limb.

Coreas was injured in a shooting Saturday that killed her 16-year-old son, Jaime Zelaya. Another teen, 17-year-old Wilfredo Torres, was also killed in the shooting in the 6000 block of 13th Street Northwest, D.C. police said.

“Everybody who comes in are just shocked; they don’t know what to say,” Limb said.

Limb added that Coreas “has no idea” why the deadly shooting happened at her home.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Coreas’ recovery and for the burial of her son.

“I hope that Blanca knows that she has a great support system out here, that we will help her,” Limb said. “She’s a hard-worker, very loyal … I can’t say enough nice things about her.”

