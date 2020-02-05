5 shot, 2 dead in 3 separate incidents in under an hour in DC

In the span of one hour, five people were shot across the District in three separate incidents Saturday afternoon.

In the span of one hour, five people were shot across the District in three separate incidents Saturday afternoon. Of those five, two were pronounced dead.

According to officer Hugh Carew with D.C. police, the first report of a shooting came around 4:18 p.m. at the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE. An adult woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

The second shooting happened just minutes later at 4:23 p.m. at the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE. There, a man was injured by gunfire and taken to the hospital. Police said they are still investigating that incident.

The third incident was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 6000 block of 13th St. NW and left three shot — two men in their late teens and a woman, near the Metropolitan Police Department’s fourth district station.

Both men were pronounced dead, one at the scene and another later at a hospital, D.C. police chief Peter Newsham said. Police do not have a suspect in that shooting.

All three incidents remain under investigation.

