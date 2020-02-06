6th Virginia, 2nd Maryland patients test negative for coronavirus

The results of the latest patients being tested in Virginia and Maryland for possible cases of the new coronavirus infection have come out negative.

The states’ health departments indicated the results on their websites Monday.

Five other patients in Virginia have been cleared of the virus. One other person in Maryland was tested a few weeks ago, and that patient has been cleared, as well.

In D.C., four patients have been cleared, and one case is still pending, according to the D.C. health department’s website as of Monday.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

Patients are tested for the coronavirus when they are sick and have been determined by their doctor to have either been in contact with someone who has the virus, or has traveled to an area where the virus has hit.

The little-understood coronavirus has killed some 900 people in China, where the outbreak hit the hardest. It has also spread panic and anger around the world as the cases grow.

China reported more than 40,000 cases as of Monday.

Canada now has six confirmed cases, and in the U.S., there are 12.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that the best way to protect yourself from this virus is the same way you’d protect yourself against any virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

WTOP’s Will Vitka and Rick Massimo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

