Police: Suspect charged after theft of puppy at gunpoint in Prince George’s County

Police said that 26-year-old Juanel Huff, of Southeast D.C., was the suspect who took the victim's puppy, Lobo, on Dec. 30 in Landover.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified and charged a suspect accused of taking a puppy from its owner at gunpoint last month.

Juanel Huff, 26, of Southeast D.C., is accused of taking the victim’s puppy, Lobo, on Dec. 30 at Kent Village Drive and E. Ridge Drive in Landover, Prince George’s County police said Tuesday.

Huff faces charges that include attempted second-degree murder, assault and armed robbery, among others. She is in custody in D.C. on an unrelated charge and is pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

The victim told detectives that he was walking the puppy when a car passed him and pulled over.

Police said Huff got out of the car and walked to the trunk of her car. She approached the victim, displayed a gun and demanded the puppy. The victim grabbed the weapon, and he and Huff struggled over the gun.

A second suspect approached and the victim let go of the gun. Huff then pulled the trigger several times, but the gun did not fire, police said. Huff grabbed the puppy, and she and the other suspect took off in the car.

Someone later spotted the puppy alone in Southeast D.C., recognizing it as the stolen dog that was in the news. The person called police, and Lobo was returned to its owners.

Police are still working to identify the other suspect.

Anyone with information about this case can call Prince George’s County police at (301) 772-4425.

