Police: Puppy stolen at gunpoint in Prince George’s Co. found safe

John Domen

December 31, 2019, 4:07 PM

Lobo the puppy is safe, Prince George’s County police said Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy Prince George’s County police)

A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint Monday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been recovered and is now safe, Prince George’s County police said Tuesday afternoon.

The puppy, named Lobo, was spotted by someone Tuesday afternoon in D.C., police said.

The harrowing ordeal started Monday afternoon, when the dog’s owner told police that he was walking Lobo in the area of Kent Village Drive and East Ridge Drive in Landover, Maryland, when a couple drove by in a beat-up looking Ford Crown Victoria.

The car pulled over just ahead, and a woman got out and started rummaging through the trunk, police said.

When the dog owner walked past, the woman approached him at gunpoint and demanded Lobo, the owner told police.

The victim told police he tried to wrestle the gun away from her when a man got out of the car.

When the victim let go of the gun, he told police she pulled the trigger several times, but the gun wouldn’t fire. She then scooped up the puppy, and the couple sped away, police said.

Earlier, police were looking for the suspects’ car, which had Virginia tags. The suspects were considered armed and dangerous, police said at the time.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said Lobo was reunited with his family. The pup was found alone in Southeast D.C.; the person who found Lobo said he recognized the dog from local news coverage.

Detectives are still investigating the armed robbery.

