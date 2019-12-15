Winter weather could delay Monday commute for areas near DC

A winter weather advisory is in effect from midnight to 1 p.m. Monday for parts of the area including Frederick, Carroll, Washington and Northwestern Montgomery counties in Maryland and Northern Fauquier and Western Loudoun in Virginia. Here's what you need to know.

You may want to leave some extra time for your morning commute on Monday: A wintry mix is heading to the area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from midnight to 1 p.m. on Monday. The advisory includes Frederick, Carroll, Washington and Northwestern Montgomery counties in Maryland and Northern Fauquier and Western Loudoun in Virginia.

Ahead of the wintry weather, a few schools announced their closings Sunday night. Those schools include:

Prince William County Public Schools

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said the less-than-pleasant weather will begin to roll into the region in the early morning hours of Monday, but the biggest impact is likely to be in areas north of Interstate 66.

Those commuting in and out of Frederick County, Northern Montgomery and Howard counties or Western Loudoun or Northern Fauquier should prepare for delays and issues on the road, Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said.

The predawn hours may have light snow accumulations in those areas, but it will begin to change over to a wintry mix by around 7 a.m.

“The farther north you head toward the Mason Dixon Line, the higher chance of seeing 1 to 2 inches of snow,” Theodore said.

A wintry mix is expected to affect parts of the Mid-Atlantic late tonight into Monday. For the latest details and updates on accumulations and timing, please visit https://t.co/FdluCAnbTi. pic.twitter.com/BlZHN38dvE — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) December 15, 2019

The greater D.C. metro area may see a few brief snowflakes after midnight. It will change over to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain for some parts.

“Accumulation is unlikely, and roads will remain wet. If anything sticks it will be on grassy surfaces before being washed away by rain around lunchtime,” Theodore said. “Delays are possible but less likely the farther south you head.”

As for those in southern Maryland and the northern neck–those areas will only see rain.

“You shouldn’t have to worry about delays but give yourself some time due to the rain,” Theodore said.

On Monday, temperatures will rise heading into the morning hours and the snow will turn to rain that will likely continue throughout the day. Highs temperatures should top out somewhere in the low 40s.

A warm front is predicted to move into the region overnight on Monday, and the showers will continue into Tuesday.

Expect a snow to wintry mix before sunrise changing to a mix during the AM commute mainly NW of DC. The Greater Washington area could have some accumulation on grassy surfaces, cars, etc but roads will be too warm. Changes to all rain happen after lunch pic.twitter.com/8HQwmPO8wz — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) December 15, 2019

How road crews are preparing

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has pretreated roads with brine, which prevents icing, and will continue to deploy resources Sunday night and through Monday morning.

“Motorists are encouraged to delay travel if possible and to exercise extreme caution on elevated surfaces such as ramps, bridges and overpasses, which freeze first,” MDOT said.

Plan tonight to adjust your morning commute due to pending rush hour snow. Check road conditions anytime at https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc. — MD State Police (@MDSP) December 15, 2019

Forecast

Sunday night: Cloudy and breezy with lows in the upper-30s.

Monday: Light snow and sleet developing after 2 a.m. Wintry mix in the morning turning to rain. Travel impacts north and west. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Showers. Breezy and warmer. Highs in the mid-40s far north to mid-60s south.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. Highs around 40.

