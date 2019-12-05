Resort, family settle lawsuit over electric shock incident at National Harbor

Neither side will discuss details of the settlement, including if the family received any monetary damages.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the family of a girl who suffered a brain injury after she was shocked by an electrified handrail at a resort near the nation’s capital has been resolved.

The Washington Post reports that court filings submitted in November in Maryland’s Prince George’s County Circuit Court show the family of 8-year-old Zynae Green and MGM National Harbor resort have agreed to dismiss the case.

Neither side will discuss details of the settlement, including if the family received any monetary damages.

Zynae Green was 6 years old when her family visited the hotel and entertainment resort outside of D.C. on June 26, 2018, to celebrate her recent graduation from kindergarten. In an outdoor plaza area, she had grabbed a lighted metal handrail that had become electrified, according to the report of an independent engineer who reviewed the incident.

The report said the handrail, though designed to carry 12 volts of lighting, carried 120 volts instead, because of improper installation, faulty wiring and problems with the rail anchoring.

Upon being shocked, the child went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated.

Now in a wheelchair, she eats and breathes through tubes, and communicates in blinks and smiles at her home outside Baltimore, where the family moved to be near Johns Hopkins Hospital.

