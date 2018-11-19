Family of girl who was shocked at MGM National Harbor files lawsuit

The lawsuit points to a report that found faulty wiring on a handrail shocked the seven-year-old girl with 10 times the amount of electricity needed to light the rail, leaving the girl brain damaged and unable to walk and talk.

WASHINGTON — Five months after a young girl was electrocuted and seriously injured at MGM National Harbor, her family has filed a lawsuit.

According to the suit filed Monday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Zynae Green has brain damage, cannot walk or talk and remains in an acute care facility.

“She suffered severe and permanent neurological injuries,” the lawsuit claims. “She is permanently and totally disabled.”

The suit claims MGM was responsible for “reckless and negligent misconduct” and seeks an unspecified amount of money.

Green, who just turned 7-years-old over the weekend, was shocked and went into cardiac arrest after she touched an illuminated handrail near an outdoor fountain at the resort in late June.

According to the lawsuit, the girl was hit with 120 volts of electricity, which is more than 10 times the amount that was required to light the handrail.

The girl’s 5-year-old brother and 16-year-old sister had to be hospitalized for several days.

Green’s mother, Rydricka Rosier, and a security guard were also hit with a shock.

“They were violently electrocuted and injured,” the lawsuit says. “This incident has had a devastating and life-altering impact on the plaintiffs and their entire family.”

County safety inspectors later uncovered faulty wiring in a device that was intended to control the flow of electricity.

The lawsuit claims MGM should have realized the problem before any injuries occurred.

According to the lawsuit, security video shows other people “appearing to be jolted with electricity when touching the handrail on numerous occasions” in the days before the incident.

In a statement, an MGM representative called the incident a “tragic accident.”

“We are all heartbroken that Zynae Green and her family continue to suffer,” said MGM Resorts spokeswoman Debra DeShong. “We are committed to continue working with the family’s representative to reach a resolution.”

DeShong said the report that put blame on faulty wiring was “very disturbing and disappointing,” and showed that the “high standards” that MGM expects of its contractors were not upheld.

“We do not compromise safety when constructing our facilities,” said DeShong.

