NBC Chopper4’s Brad Freitas surprises girlfriend with soaring proposal

NBC4 Washington's chopper photographer planned an interesting and fitting marriage proposal for the love of his life on Friday.

NBC Washington’s eye in the sky, Brad Freitas, planned an interesting and fitting marriage proposal for the love of his life.

Freitas, aerial photographer for WTOP’s news partner NBC4, brought his girlfriend of six years, Kara, in the helicopter Friday to ask her to marry him.

During the flight, an unsuspecting Kara spotted a large sign on the ground that was held by family and friends from all over the country.

It read, “Kara will you marry Brad?”

Joyfully, she responded, “Are you serious, I’m going to cry!”

Of course, as Brad’s producers pointed out — nothing was official until they were safely on the ground, and he was on one knee.

Check out the full proposal below:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.