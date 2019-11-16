Arlington Memorial Bridge closed to all traffic this weekend

The Arlington Memorial Bridge will close completely starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18.

The bridge over the Potomac River closed completely starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18.

No traffic, bicyclists or pedestrians are allowed to cross.

The complete rehab of the bridge, which started last year, is halfway done, and construction work is about to begin on its north side.

When the bridge reopens, all traffic will be moved to the newly completed south side, and the lanes will be configured the same way they were before.

One lane will carry traffic eastbound, one lane will be open westbound, and there will be one reversible lane.

Overhead signals will indicate which lanes are open at any given time.

The weekend closure of the bridge was originally scheduled to happen two weeks ago, but was postponed.

Despite that, the National Park Service said the overall project remains on schedule to wrap up in 2021.

