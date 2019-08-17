Thunderstorms rolling into DC area may bring damaging winds

Thunderstorms have begun to move into the D.C. area Saturday and parts of Maryland may see hail and damaging winds. Here's what you need to know.

What started as a hot summer day may take a turn to a windy, stormy mess. Thunderstorms have begun to move into the D.C. area Saturday and parts of the region may see hail and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service said that the thunderstorms may produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Winds may cause trees and large branches to fall, possibly causing damage to homes and vehicles. Downed trees may cause road blockages and power outages are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon are isolated and slow moving. However, a few of those storms are becoming strong to severe with gusty winds and hail, so keep an eye to the sky if outdoors. pic.twitter.com/rjlTUYcbN7 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) August 17, 2019

Parts of the D.C. area will see high temperatures in the 90s with a mix of sun and clouds as storms approach later in the day.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Similarly, Sunday’s temperatures will hover over the low to mid-90s with a 30% chance of afternoon storms. The heat index will be around 100 degrees, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

“We stay in this heat wave with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s and the heat index around 100 at least for the beginning of next week,” Ricketts said. “Each day we will have some rain chances but they are slightly higher Tuesday and Wednesday as a frontal system moving into the region ultimately ending the heat and humidity by next Thursday.”

Saturday evening: Hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures in the 90s. Heat index near 100.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Evening storms possible, a 30% chance. Temperatures in the low to mid-90 with a heat index around 100.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny with a stray storm. Temperatures in the low to mid-90s with the heat index around 100.

Tuesday: Afternoon storms. Partly sunny and very hot and humid. Temperatures in the low to mid-90s with the heat index around 100.

