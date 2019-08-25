Seth Hurwitz ‘stepping aside’ from running 9:30 Club, Anthem after arrest

After an arrest for solicitation, concert promoter Seth Hurwitz is "stepping aside" from the day to day operations of 9:30 Club, The Anthem, and Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Seth Hurwitz, co-owner of 9:30 Club and The Anthem, is “stepping aside for the time being,” to allow the legal process to progress, after his arrest Wednesday for solicitation for prostitution.

In an email to I.M.P. employees Saturday night, Hurwitz said: “I want to let the legal process take its course without my issue getting in the way of our business. I’m looking forward to a positive resolution to my situation and thank you as always for all you do to make us the company we are.”

Montgomery County, Md. police arrested the 60-year-old Bethesda man on Wednesday, when he arrived at a massage therapist’s place of business.

Police and prosecutors said Hurwitz repeatedly, in text and over the phone, offered the unidentified woman money for sex. He was arrested with 10 $100 bills in his pocket.

Hurwitz’s email, obtained by WTOP, said I.M.P. Chief Operating Officer Donna Westmoreland, who has been with the company 29 years, will be in charge.

“As anyone who knows our concert and venue businesses well is aware, I don’t have much to do with actually running them these days, but to eliminate distraction, I’m stepping aside for the time being until the matter is resolved.”

Hurwitz, in his second email to staff since his arrest, again apologized: “I’m very sorry for any embarrassment and stress that my situation is causing all of you. I don’t want this to affect the amazing work that you do or impact how you make our venues what they are.”

Westmoreland sent a separate email to staff, thanking employees “for your patience and commitment to the company at this time,” and for “working together on another great season of wowing bands and customers alike with our hospitality.”

Hurwitz was released after paying a $5,000 bond, until his Sept. 26 court date.

If convicted of the misdemeanor count, the maximum penalty is one year in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

“Seth is presumed innocent under our laws,” Hurwitz’s attorney Paul Kemp said in a statement, Thursday. “We look forward to a prompt resolution of this case.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.