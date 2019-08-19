Ahead of weeklong heat wave, thunderstorms knock out power

As temperatures reach the 90s in some parts of the D.C. area, some regions may see an isolated thunderstorm Sunday evening.

Ahead of a weeklong heat wave that will see temperatures reach the 90s in the D.C. area, a number of isolated thunderstorms left thousands of customers in the dark Sunday evening.

First Energy reports almost 550 customers were still without power at 9 a.m. in Montgomery and Frederick counties in Maryland. In Virginia, Dominion Energy is reporting over 200 Fauquier County customers are still in the dark.

Multiple downed trees and power lines are blocking both directions of Fingerboard Road at Green Valley Road in Monrovia, where closures are expected to last through Monday afternoon.

Green Valley and Fingerboard Roads closed after severe thunderstormshttps://t.co/VeFakBrfKJ — Frederick News-Post (@frednewspost) August 19, 2019

The upcoming work week will be a hot one, according to Storm Team4’s Somara Theodore.

“Temperatures will make a run for the 90s every day this week except for Friday,” Somara said. “This is most definitely a heat wave.”

Theodore said summer will remain in full effect this week and storm chances will increase Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Storms will be scattered but strong. Once the front passes, the heat and humidity will drop for Friday.

Sunday: Warm with isolated storms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Monday: Hot and humid. Heat index at 105. Isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid-90s.

Tuesday: Scattered storms but still plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid-90s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

