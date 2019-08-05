Home » Local News » 5 hurt during Jefferson…

5 hurt during Jefferson Co. Fair horse pulling event

Teddy Gelman

August 23, 2019, 8:26 AM

Five people were hurt at the Jefferson County Fair in Leetown, West Virginia, after two horses got loose during the horse pulling event and ran into a crowd of people.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday at the county fairgrounds in Kearneysville.

The Journal reports two of the injured people were taken to a hospital.

Fair organizers say both of the horses were hurt. It is unclear how serious those injuries are.

