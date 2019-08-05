5 hurt during Jefferson Co. Fair horse pulling event

Five people were hurt at the Jefferson County Fair in Leetown, West Virginia, after two horses got loose during the horse pulling event and ran into a crowd of people.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday at the county fairgrounds in Kearneysville.

The Journal reports two of the injured people were taken to a hospital.

Fair organizers say both of the horses were hurt. It is unclear how serious those injuries are.

