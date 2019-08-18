18-year-old who sparked Prince George’s Co. shelter-in-place order is arrested

The 18-year-old who last week caused a shelter-in-place order in Hyattsville, Maryland, when he eluded the police has been arrested.

D.C. police said Thursday that Duron Hudson, of Hyattsville, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Hudson was wanted in the shooting death of George Hendrix, 22, of Southeast D.C., in the 300 block of K Street Southeast, in D.C., on June 22.

When police tried to arrest Hudson in a home on Belle Haven Road, in Hyattsville, last Friday, he jumped out a window, broke through a police perimeter and ran off. Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the area at the time, but he wasn’t found.

Hudson has been charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).

Police are still looking for another person of interest in the fatal shooting.

Police are asking people with any information about this case to call them at (202) 727-9099, or text a tip anonymously to 50411.

