18-year-old suspect last seen in Md. still wanted for fatal DC shooting

Duron Hudson, 18, is wanted for first-degree murder while armed in connection to a June 22 fatal shooting in Southeast D.C.

Duron Hudson is wanted for first-degree murder while armed in connection to a June 22 fatal shooting in Southeast D.C. Hudson is described as around 5-foot-8 and weighs around 145 pounds.

Just after noon Friday, Prince George’s County police issued a shelter-in-place order for the area around the 1900 block of Belle Haven Drive in Hyattsville, Maryland. Hudson had fled from a home in the area. At the time, police said Hudson was possibly naked when he took off.

While executing a warrant, officials made contact with Hudson inside the home. But, “Hudson was noncompliant, forced himself out of a window, jumping out, and was able to break through law enforcement perimeter,” said Acting Deputy Cmdr. Brian Kim with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“The fugitive investigation for Hudson is ongoing at the moment,” Kim said. “It’s an active scene.”

“We do consider him armed and dangerous,” Kim added, since Hudson is wanted out of D.C. for homicide.

There were reports of possible sightings, Kim said, but he wouldn’t comment more on them.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Hudson’s arrest.

D.C. police said that Hudson is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old George Hendrix. Hendrix was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 300 block of K Street Southeast on the afternoon of June 22. He later died of his injuries in a hospital.

D.C. police also released surveillance footage of another person they think is also connected to the shooting. The video can be seen below.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

