PHOTOS: Overturned vehicle crash jams rush hour Beltway traffic

By Rob Woodfork July 1, 2019 8:19 pm 07/01/2019 08:19pm
At least one person was injured in an overturned vehicle accident on the Capital Beltway in Bethesda Monday that jammed traffic during rush hour.

The crash happened after 5 p.m. on the Inner Loop between River Road and the I-270 split. A person trapped inside was extricated and transported to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the injured person has not yet been released.

Here’s a map of where the incident took place.

beltway crash Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News overturned vehicle Photo Galleries rob woodfork rush hour traffic Transportation News
