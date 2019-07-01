At least one person was injured in an overturned vehicle accident on the Capital Beltway in Bethesda Monday that jammed traffic during rush hour. See photos of the daring rescue.

An overturned vehicle delayed rush hour traffic on the Capital Beltway in Bethesda Monday. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)

At least one person was injured in an overturned vehicle accident on the Capital Beltway in Bethesda Monday that jammed traffic during rush hour.

The crash happened after 5 p.m. on the Inner Loop between River Road and the I-270 split. A person trapped inside was extricated and transported to a nearby hospital.

Update – Beltway I495 past River Rd Before I270 Split, collision involves several vehicles w/ overturned vehicle & entrapment, trapped patient has been extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting at least 1 Pri2 trauma, some lane still blocked @MDSHA @MDSP @mcfrs on scene pic.twitter.com/Ye9C6TwQoU — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 1, 2019

The condition of the injured person has not yet been released.

Here’s a map of where the incident took place.

