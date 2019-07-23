Cooler weather rolls in after rains

The storms that hit the D.C. area on Monday will bring more morning rain Tuesday and cooler weather.

It will be cloudy with a high near 77 degrees, but not before showers and a few occasional thunderstorms during the morning commute. Rain could be heavy at times.

A flash flood watch has been canceled.

The showers will taper off early afternoon but scattered showers are possible through the late afternoon.

Better grab the umbrella. 80% chance you will need it from now through late this afternoon. The clouds and the rain will keep temperatures in the 70s today! No more 90s for a long while! See you on News4Today with the full forecast. pic.twitter.com/S08ArPsUfc — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 23, 2019

Monday’s storms brought down the temperatures, but not before triggering a string of weather advisories, including two tornado warnings in Maryland.

Damage from the storms caused major delays during Monday’s afternoon rush as downed power lines blocked lanes on Interstate 270 in the Hyattstown, Maryland, area.

In the second round of storms that happened Monday night, D.C. Fire and EMS were at the scene of a fire caused by a downed power line.

Throughout the region there were reports of downed trees blocking several roads in Loudoun County, Virginia, D.C., and in Montgomery and Howard counties in Maryland.

Forecast

Tuesday:

Cloudy and much cooler

Rainy in the morning

Showers ending late

Chance of rain: 80%

Wind: Northwest 5-15 mph

HIGHS: 74° – 79°

Tuesday night:

Showers end before midnight

Mostly cloudy

Comfortable by morning

Chance Of rain: 20%

Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph

LOWS: 60°- 68°

Wednesday:

Sun and clouds

Much less humid

Nice breeze

Chance Of rain: <20%

Wind: North 5-15 mph

HIGHS: 78°- 84°

Thursday:

Sunny and beautiful

Low humidity

Light breeze

Chance Of rain: 0%

Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph

HIGHS: 80°- 86°

Friday:

Sunny and warmer

Low humidity

Chance Of rain: 0%

Wind: East 5-10 mph

HIGHS: 83°- 88°

Power Outages

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.