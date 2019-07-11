After a week of severe weather, DC area is in for a sunny Friday

Severe storms struck the D.C. area for the second time this week and brought the threat of flooding, but Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. Here's what you need to know for your weekend plans.

Severe storms struck the D.C. area for the second time this week, and brought with it the threat of flooding once again. The storms dissipated by midnight, but showers could linger into the early morning hours of Friday.

Friday may start off rainy, but the rest of the day will be mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

The rains started coming down Thursday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. — right smack during the afternoon rush hour.

Dashcam footage from about 15 minutes ago on the GW Parkway in Alexandria. Low visibility. #DriveSafe. @WTOP @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/4XCRF9xera — Mike Murillo (@MikeMurilloWTOP) July 11, 2019

The area faced two key types of weather threats: damaging wind gusts when the storms develop and flash flooding, depending on how fast the storms move.

Almost 2 inches of rain were reported in Fairfax County in Virginia. In Montgomery, County, Maryland, which saw severe flooding Monday, almost 1 inch of rain fell on Thursday.

Pete Piringer, of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said that a little after 4 p.m. a house in Bethesda was hit by lightning, and one in Chevy Chase was hit by a falling tree and downed wires.

And on the Potomac River near Seneca Breaks, two kayakers were stranded and had to be rescued, Piringer said.

The National Weather Service reported trees down due to wind in Takoma Park near Piney Branch Road and Philadelphia Avenue. And in Largo in Prince George’s County, there was flood-related closure near Ritchie Marlboro Road and White House Road.

In Virginia, drivers getting on westbound Interstate 66 near Rosslyn experienced delays, as a fallen tree blocked the ramp, according to ARLnow. Drivers were encouraged to keep driving to the Spout Run entrance to get on I-66.

In D.C., the mayor’s office reported that a fallen tree blocked the road on the 7300 block of 8th Street NW.

This is the second time since Monday that the region was hit with heavy rainfall.

In Virginia, Arlington County and the City of Falls Church have declared states of emergency to help residents who have been affected by damage from the flooding. City of Alexandria residents will also able to submit damage reports. Arlington County and Alexandria ask residents to submit their report by July 12.

Fairfax County also has a disaster damage database, where residents can report damage to see if the county might get any federal assistance. Those reports are due by July 24.

In Maryland, Montgomery County has opened a portal for residents to submit damage reports. They have until Monday to submit.

Friday starts of cloudy but sunshine and highs of upper 80s will start off the weekend. Most of the day will be rain-free but there is a small chance of a passing afternoon shower. Saturday will be a typical summer day, with highs near 90s degrees, moderate humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Friday: Partly sunny. Hot and very humid. An isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs: upper 80s to low 90s.

