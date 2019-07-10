Home » Arlington, VA News » In response to floods,…

In response to floods, Arlington Co. declares state of emergency

Hallie Mellendorf

July 10, 2019, 9:47 PM

In response to the flash flood emergency issued Monday morning, Arlington County, Virginia, Manager Mark Schwartz signed a declaration of local emergency.

The County Board will vote to formalize the declaration at their regular meeting on Saturday. This sets the county up to request reimbursement for storm-related costs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The same destruction suffered in Arlington County was also felt in the City of Alexandria. During Monday’s storms, Alexandria received a month’s worth of rain in just one hour.

In response to the emergency, residents of Alexandria and Arlington County have the chance to submit damage reports.

Owners are responsible for repairs on their property, but the data can be used to pursue disaster aid from the federal government.

Arlington County residents are asked to submit damage reports online by Friday, July 12. Alexandria residents can submit damage reports online on the same deadline.

“This emergency declaration is a key step in activating recovery assistance for our community,” Aaron Miller, Arlington County’s director of the Department of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management, said in a statement.

“We continue to work closely with state and regional partners, including the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, on the process of determining our community’s eligibility for disaster assistance,” Miller said.

Arlington County’s state of emergency remains in effect until further notice.

Homes, businesses, public facilities and roads sustained considerable damage, the extent of which remains unclear, Alexandria city officials said in a Wednesday news release.

Neighboring Fairfax County has a disaster damage database where residents can report damage.

Man stranded by flood waters standing on roof of car
Motorists are stranded on a flooded section of Canal Road in Washington. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
A driver and a passenger stand on top of a flooded car on Canal Road in D.C. on July 8, 2019. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
A driver stands on top of his car on Canal Road as the D.C. road floods. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
DC Water crews worked to clear a flooded underpass Monday. (Courtesy DC Water)
DC Water crews worked to clear a flooded underpass Monday. (Courtesy DC Water)
A number of vehicles are submerged on Canal Road near Fletcher’s Cove. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Severe flooding in a residential neighborhood in Potomac, Maryland
Severe flooding in a residential neighborhood in Potomac, Maryland, on July 8, 2019. (Courtesy Benjamin Winig)
An image of a flooded roadway shared by Frederick police on social media.
An image of a flooded roadway shared by Frederick police on social media.
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW, stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington near the Washington Monument. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington near the Washington Monument. (AP/Alex Brandon)
A Uniformed Division Secret Service officer looks up at the rain as he takes shelter in a doorway of the Treasury Building, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
A tractor-trailer clogs the Capital Beltway after heavy rains swept the area on July 8, 2019. (Courtesy Jeff Elliot)
First responders are on the scene at S. Capitol Street and Malcolm X Avenue Southeast in Washington, D.C. on Monday, July 8, 2019. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
In Potomac, Maryland, a sinkhole blocked Belfast Road near Macarthur Boulevard. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS Department)
washed out road in potomac maryland
WTOP’s Steve Dresner snapped this photo on Bradley Boulevard, near Mercy Hollow Court, in Potomac, Maryland. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)
In Potomac, Maryland, a sinkhole blocked Belfast Road near Macarthur Boulevard. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS Department)
In Potomac, Maryland, a sinkhole blocked Belfast Road near Macarthur Boulevard. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS Department)
One listener sent this photo of multiple vehicles stuck in Reston, Virginia. (WTOP listener)
