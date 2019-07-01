Former Redskins Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien was arrested in Spokane, Washington, and charged with domestic violence.

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien, who was the MVP in their 1992 Super Bowl victory over the Buffalo Bills, is due in court Monday after being arrested for domestic violence in Spokane, Washington.

After a 911 call from a third party, KHQ-TV and first responders found Rypien standing in the grass of an intersection on the property of a bank. His wife was lying in the grass.

A fire crew with medical personnel spent about five minutes evaluating Rypien’s wife, Danielle, who did not require medical treatment.

Spokane police spoke separately with Rypien and his wife. After approximately 45 minutes, KHQ video showed Rypien handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser. His wife appeared to be crying.

Rypien was charged with fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and spent the night in jail.

In 2018, Rypien detailed his struggles with traumatic brain injury to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, and was the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by 4,500 former NFL players seeking reparations for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Rypien suffered many concussions during his career at a time before the NFL instituted a concussion protocol, which aims to prevent players from taking the field too soon after a blow to the head.

In the interview, Rypien’s wife was supportive of her husband’s efforts to find ways to deal with his periodic uncontrolled behavior, which they believe is caused by the brain injury.

