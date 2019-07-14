DC-area police seek suspects in July carjacking incidents

Police in D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland are seeking two suspects in separate armed carjacking incidents, one successful and one attempted, on the week of the Fourth of July.
18-year-old Kayvaughn Brown is wanted in connection with an armed carjacking around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, July 5, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department said. Brown allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded the victim turn over their car before fleeing in it.
Meanwhile, Montgomery County police are searching for a man in an attempted carjacking on the morning of July 2.
According to a police account, a 62-year-old man had been cleaning his car in a parking lot on the 11400 block of July Drive in White Oak around 5 a.m., when a man in his 30s approached him riding a black bicycle.
The younger man displayed a weapon during a conversation and demanded cash, before jumping in the older man’s car and trying to drive away in it — only to find the car would not start.
The suspect rode away on his bicycle without obtaining the car or money.
Montgomery County police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a light beard. A sketch was released Friday as a police investigation continued.
Anyone with information related to the Montgomery County case is asked to contact investigators at 240-773-5100, or to submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Similarly, those with information on the D.C. armed carjacking can contact police at 202-727-9099 or by texting MPD’s anonymous tip line at 50411.
