2019 DC-area fairs and festivals

July 11, 2019

July 11, 2019, 3:49 PM

It’s that time of year to enjoy a day (or two) at the fair.

Here’s a list of fairs and festivals in the D.C. area where you can enjoy some carnival rides, drink a giant tumbler of freshly-squeezed lemonade, and eat all the foods that you didn’t know tasted better fried (or could be fried).

DC

DC State Fair
Where: Gateway DC, St. Elizabeths East, Washington, D.C.
When: Sept. 8
Cost: Free

Maryland

Cecil County Fair
Where: Fair Hill Fairgrounds, Elkton
When: July 19-27
Cost: Free-$6

Harford County Farm Fair
Where: 608 North Tollgate Road, Bel Air
When: July 22-27
Cost: Free-$8

Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair
Where: Carroll County Ag Center, Westminster
When: July 27-Aug. 2
Cost: Free admission. $5 for parking after 4 p.m.

Howard County Fair
Where: Howard County Fairgrounds, West Friendship
When: Aug. 3-10
Cost: $3/$5/$7, free for kids under 10

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair
Where: Montgomery County Agricultural Center, Gaithersburg
When: Aug. 9-17
Cost: $12 (online)/$15 (gate), free for children 11 and under; $10 parking, free at Lakeforest Mall

Maryland State Fair
Where: Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium
When: Aug. 22-Sept. 2
Cost: Free-$10 admission; $10 parking on fair grounds, free off-site

Prince George’s County Fair
Where: Show Place Arena, Upper Marlboro
When: Sept. 5-8
Cost: $6 ages 13+/$5 below 13 over 55 years

Charles County Fair
Where: Charles County Fairgrounds, La Plata
When: Sept. 12-15
Cost: $10; free to kids under 11

The Great Frederick Fair
Where: Frederick Fairgrounds, Frederick
When: Sept. 13-21
Cost: $5/$8, general admission, kids 10 and under free; $5/$10 parking

St. Mary’s County Fair
Where: St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, Leonardtown
When: Sept. 19-22
Cost: Visit the fair’s website for more information

Virginia

Loudoun County Fair
Where: Loudoun County Fairground, Leesburg
When: July 23-28
Cost: $5 parking (good all week); $12 for 13 up, $5 for 6-12 years old; free for kids 5 and under

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair
Where: Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, Fredericksburg
When: July 26-Aug. 4
Cost: Free-$10 admission

Frying Pan Farm Park 4-H Fair and Carnival (Fairfax County)
Where: Frying Pan Farm Park, Herndon
When: Aug. 1-4
Cost: Admission is free. You need to buy a ticket for the rides.

Arlington County Fair
Where: Thomas Jefferson Community Center, Arlington
When: Aug. 14-18
Cost: Admission is free. You need to buy a ticket for the rides.

State Fair of Virginia
Where: The Meadow Event Park, Doswell
When: Sept. 27-Oct. 6
Cost: $12/$15, free for kids 4 and under

Stafford County Agricultural & Homemaking Fair
Where: 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg
When: Oct. 17-20
Cost: Visit the fair’s website for information

Nearby festivals

Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival
Where: St. Clement’s Island Museum, Colton’s Point
When: July 12-14
Cost: $65

Lotus and Water Lily Festival
Where: Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, D.C.
When: July 13-14
Cost: Free

Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Summer Fair
Where: Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring, Maryland
When: July 14, 2-8 p.m.
Cost: Free admission

Old Town Arts and Crafts Fair
Where: Waterfront Park, Alexandria, Virginia
When, July 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free

Frederick Wine Festival
Where: Carroll Creek Urban Park, Frederick, Maryland
When: Aug. 3
Cost: $20-$60, children 12 and under free

Friendship Firehouse Festival
Where: Friendship Firehouse Museum, Alexandria, Virginia
When: Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free

Manassas African-American Heritage Festival
Where: Metz Middle School, Manassas, Virginia
When: Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free admission

Irish Festival
Where: Waterfront Park, Alexandria, Virginia
When: Aug. 24
Cost: Free

Adams Morgan Day
Where: Columbia Road NW along 18th Street NW, Washington, D.C.
When: Sept. 8
Cost: Free

Maryland Wine Festival
Where: Carroll County Farm Museum, Westminster, Maryland
When: Sept. 21-22
Cost: See festival website for prices

