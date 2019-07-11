2019 DC-area fairs and festivals

It’s that time of year to enjoy a day (or two) at the fair.
Here’s a list of fairs and festivals in the D.C. area where you can enjoy some carnival rides, drink a giant tumbler of freshly-squeezed lemonade, and eat all the foods that you didn’t know tasted better fried (or could be fried).
DC
DC State Fair
Where: Gateway DC, St. Elizabeths East, Washington, D.C.
When: Sept. 8
Cost: Free
Maryland
Cecil County Fair
Where: Fair Hill Fairgrounds, Elkton
When: July 19-27
Cost: Free-$6
Harford County Farm Fair
Where: 608 North Tollgate Road, Bel Air
When: July 22-27
Cost: Free-$8
Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair
Where: Carroll County Ag Center, Westminster
When: July 27-Aug. 2
Cost: Free admission. $5 for parking after 4 p.m.
Howard County Fair
Where: Howard County Fairgrounds, West Friendship
When: Aug. 3-10
Cost: $3/$5/$7, free for kids under 10
Montgomery County Agricultural Fair
Where: Montgomery County Agricultural Center, Gaithersburg
When: Aug. 9-17
Cost: $12 (online)/$15 (gate), free for children 11 and under; $10 parking, free at Lakeforest Mall
Maryland State Fair
Where: Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium
When: Aug. 22-Sept. 2
Cost: Free-$10 admission; $10 parking on fair grounds, free off-site
Prince George’s County Fair
Where: Show Place Arena, Upper Marlboro
When: Sept. 5-8
Cost: $6 ages 13+/$5 below 13 over 55 years
Charles County Fair
Where: Charles County Fairgrounds, La Plata
When: Sept. 12-15
Cost: $10; free to kids under 11
The Great Frederick Fair
Where: Frederick Fairgrounds, Frederick
When: Sept. 13-21
Cost: $5/$8, general admission, kids 10 and under free; $5/$10 parking
St. Mary’s County Fair
Where: St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, Leonardtown
When: Sept. 19-22
Cost: Visit the fair’s website for more information
Virginia
Loudoun County Fair
Where: Loudoun County Fairground, Leesburg
When: July 23-28
Cost: $5 parking (good all week); $12 for 13 up, $5 for 6-12 years old; free for kids 5 and under
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair
Where: Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, Fredericksburg
When: July 26-Aug. 4
Cost: Free-$10 admission
Frying Pan Farm Park 4-H Fair and Carnival (Fairfax County)
Where: Frying Pan Farm Park, Herndon
When: Aug. 1-4
Cost: Admission is free. You need to buy a ticket for the rides.
Arlington County Fair
Where: Thomas Jefferson Community Center, Arlington
When: Aug. 14-18
Cost: Admission is free. You need to buy a ticket for the rides.
State Fair of Virginia
Where: The Meadow Event Park, Doswell
When: Sept. 27-Oct. 6
Cost: $12/$15, free for kids 4 and under
Stafford County Agricultural & Homemaking Fair
Where: 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg
When: Oct. 17-20
Cost: Visit the fair’s website for information
Nearby festivals
Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival
Where: St. Clement’s Island Museum, Colton’s Point
When: July 12-14
Cost: $65
Lotus and Water Lily Festival
Where: Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, D.C.
When: July 13-14
Cost: Free
Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Summer Fair
Where: Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring, Maryland
When: July 14, 2-8 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Old Town Arts and Crafts Fair
Where: Waterfront Park, Alexandria, Virginia
When, July 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Frederick Wine Festival
Where: Carroll Creek Urban Park, Frederick, Maryland
When: Aug. 3
Cost: $20-$60, children 12 and under free
Friendship Firehouse Festival
Where: Friendship Firehouse Museum, Alexandria, Virginia
When: Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Manassas African-American Heritage Festival
Where: Metz Middle School, Manassas, Virginia
When: Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Irish Festival
Where: Waterfront Park, Alexandria, Virginia
When: Aug. 24
Cost: Free
Adams Morgan Day
Where: Columbia Road NW along 18th Street NW, Washington, D.C.
When: Sept. 8
Cost: Free
Maryland Wine Festival
Where: Carroll County Farm Museum, Westminster, Maryland
When: Sept. 21-22
Cost: See festival website for prices
