2019 DC-area fairs and festivals

It's that time of year to enjoy a day (or two) at the fair. Here's a list of fairs and festivals around the D.C. area, from July to September.

Here’s a list of fairs and festivals in the D.C. area where you can enjoy some carnival rides, drink a giant tumbler of freshly-squeezed lemonade, and eat all the foods that you didn’t know tasted better fried (or could be fried).

DC

DC State Fair

Where: Gateway DC, St. Elizabeths East, Washington, D.C.

When: Sept. 8

Cost: Free

Maryland

Cecil County Fair

Where: Fair Hill Fairgrounds, Elkton

When: July 19-27

Cost: Free-$6

Harford County Farm Fair

Where: 608 North Tollgate Road, Bel Air

When: July 22-27

Cost: Free-$8

Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair

Where: Carroll County Ag Center, Westminster

When: July 27-Aug. 2

Cost: Free admission. $5 for parking after 4 p.m.

Howard County Fair

Where: Howard County Fairgrounds, West Friendship

When: Aug. 3-10

Cost: $3/$5/$7, free for kids under 10

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

Where: Montgomery County Agricultural Center, Gaithersburg

When: Aug. 9-17

Cost: $12 (online)/$15 (gate), free for children 11 and under; $10 parking, free at Lakeforest Mall

Maryland State Fair

Where: Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium

When: Aug. 22-Sept. 2

Cost: Free-$10 admission; $10 parking on fair grounds, free off-site

Prince George’s County Fair

Where: Show Place Arena, Upper Marlboro

When: Sept. 5-8

Cost: $6 ages 13+/$5 below 13 over 55 years

Charles County Fair

Where: Charles County Fairgrounds, La Plata

When: Sept. 12-15

Cost: $10; free to kids under 11

The Great Frederick Fair

Where: Frederick Fairgrounds, Frederick

When: Sept. 13-21

Cost: $5/$8, general admission, kids 10 and under free; $5/$10 parking

St. Mary’s County Fair

Where: St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, Leonardtown

When: Sept. 19-22

Cost: Visit the fair’s website for more information

Virginia

Loudoun County Fair

Where: Loudoun County Fairground, Leesburg

When: July 23-28

Cost: $5 parking (good all week); $12 for 13 up, $5 for 6-12 years old; free for kids 5 and under

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair

Where: Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, Fredericksburg

When: July 26-Aug. 4

Cost: Free-$10 admission

Frying Pan Farm Park 4-H Fair and Carnival (Fairfax County)

Where: Frying Pan Farm Park, Herndon

When: Aug. 1-4

Cost: Admission is free. You need to buy a ticket for the rides.

Arlington County Fair

Where: Thomas Jefferson Community Center, Arlington

When: Aug. 14-18

Cost: Admission is free. You need to buy a ticket for the rides.

State Fair of Virginia

Where: The Meadow Event Park, Doswell

When: Sept. 27-Oct. 6

Cost: $12/$15, free for kids 4 and under

Stafford County Agricultural & Homemaking Fair

Where: 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg

When: Oct. 17-20

Cost: Visit the fair’s website for information

Nearby festivals

Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival

Where: St. Clement’s Island Museum, Colton’s Point

When: July 12-14

Cost: $65

Lotus and Water Lily Festival

Where: Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, D.C.

When: July 13-14

Cost: Free

Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Summer Fair

Where: Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring, Maryland

When: July 14, 2-8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Old Town Arts and Crafts Fair

Where: Waterfront Park, Alexandria, Virginia

When, July 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Frederick Wine Festival

Where: Carroll Creek Urban Park, Frederick, Maryland

When: Aug. 3

Cost: $20-$60, children 12 and under free

Friendship Firehouse Festival

Where: Friendship Firehouse Museum, Alexandria, Virginia

When: Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Manassas African-American Heritage Festival

Where: Metz Middle School, Manassas, Virginia

When: Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Irish Festival

Where: Waterfront Park, Alexandria, Virginia

When: Aug. 24

Cost: Free

Adams Morgan Day

Where: Columbia Road NW along 18th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

When: Sept. 8

Cost: Free

Maryland Wine Festival

Where: Carroll County Farm Museum, Westminster, Maryland

When: Sept. 21-22

Cost: See festival website for prices

