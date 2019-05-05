Frederick Co. under flood warning till 6 p.m.

Parts of the D.C. area are under a flood warning Sunday morning.

Rain is slowly moving out of the area after parts of the WTOP listening area were under a flood warning Sunday morning, but one Maryland county is still under a flood warning.

Watches and warnings

A flood warning is in effect for Frederick County, Maryland, until 6 p.m.

A final line of moderate to heavy rain moved rapidly through the area from west to east bringing heavy rains to Montgomery County near noon.

“Today should not be a total washout, however, expect be batches of off-and-on rain, through mid-afternoon,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Clay Anderson.

A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or happening. A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Heavy rainfall, combined with soil that had already been saturated by Saturday night’s rain may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks, the National Weather Service said.

Forecast

The current weather pattern finally shows movement eastward as the frontal boundary and upper level are carried out of the metro area, according to Anderson.

Clouds and rain will keep the temperatures cooler with highs near 70.

The work week will bring another warm-up with late-week rain chances, according to Anderson. Monday will be partly sunny sky and warmer highs again in the upper 70s with Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a blend of sun and clouds with warmer and more humid conditions and highs in the lower to middle 80s, Anderson added.

“A new cold front will march toward the area late in the week, bringing an increased chance of shower and thunderstorms,” he said.

Sunday: Then cloudy skies with periods of more light, but occasional rain showers throughout the day. Highs near 70.

Monday: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 80.

Current weather

