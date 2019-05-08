DC federal employee dies weeks after Sri Lanka attacks

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a news release that Chelsea Decaminada died on May 4 as a result of her injuries from the April 21 attacks.

A second person with ties to the D.C. area has died weeks after the Sri Lanka attacks on Easter Sunday.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a news release that Chelsea Decaminada died on May 4 as a result of her injuries from the April 21 attacks.

Decaminada was an International Program Specialist in the Commercial Law Development Program of the Office of the General Counsel that is in D.C. She was on assignment in Sri Lanka.

“It was our great hope that Chelsea would recover from her injuries,” Ross said. He said that she “devoted her life to public service, and her dedication and spirit were a model for all of us at Commerce. She served her country with distinction.”

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz echoed the Commerce Department’s statement, tweeting about Decaminada’s “valiant fight” after her injuries.

Another victim with ties to the D.C. area was Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa, a fifth-grade student at Sidwell Friends School in Northwest D.C. He was on leave from the school when he was killed but hoped to go back to the school in the fall.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.