3 firefighters injured after 14th Street Bridge crash

3 firefighters injured after 14th Street Bridge crash

By Carlos Prieto May 24, 2019 6:17 pm 05/24/2019 06:17pm
Three firefighters are hurt after they were hit by a truck on the 14th Street Bridge during Friday evening’s rush hour.

The D.C. firefighters were responding to a hit-and-run crash on the inbound HOV lanes of the bridge Friday afternoon when they were hit.

One of the firefighters had serious injuries that were not life-threatening — the other two had minor injuries.

In a tweet, D.C. police wished the injured firefighters “a speedy recovery.”

Topics:
14th street bridge crash DC Fire and EMS Local News Transportation News
