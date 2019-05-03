3 firefighters injured after 14th Street Bridge crash

Three firefighters are hurt after they were hit by a truck on the 14th Street Bridge during Friday evening's rush hour.

UPDATE: Crash. I-395 NB (HOV) on the 14th Street Bridge. SW DC. NB HOV bridge is closed, stay with general purpose lanes. Extended closure expected for investigation. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 24, 2019

The D.C. firefighters were responding to a hit-and-run crash on the inbound HOV lanes of the bridge Friday afternoon when they were hit.

One of the firefighters had serious injuries that were not life-threatening — the other two had minor injuries.

In a tweet, D.C. police wished the injured firefighters “a speedy recovery.”

