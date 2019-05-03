3 firefighters injured after 14th Street Bridge crash

Three firefighters are hurt after they were hit by a truck on the 14th Street Bridge during Friday evening's rush hour.
Three firefighters are hurt after they were hit by a truck on the 14th Street Bridge during Friday evening’s rush hour.
The D.C. firefighters were responding to a hit-and-run crash on the inbound HOV lanes of the bridge Friday afternoon when they were hit.
One of the firefighters had serious injuries that were not life-threatening — the other two had minor injuries.
In a tweet, D.C. police wished the injured firefighters “a speedy recovery.”
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.