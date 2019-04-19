How to get involved on Earth Day 2019

Earth Day lands on Monday, April 22, this year -- but there will be a large range of environmentally-focused events across the region throughout the coming weeks that will allow people to give back to the planet that we call home.

The day itself lands on Monday, April 22, this year — but there will be a large range of environmentally-focused events across the region throughout the coming weeks that will allow people to give back to the planet that we call home.

The theme for Earth Day 2019 is “Protect Our Species.” According to the organizers of the event, the theme was selected to draw attention to the rapid loss of biodiversity that has been seen across the globe in recent decades. Species across the animal kingdom have gone extinct as a direct result of human activity, be it from deforestation, climate change or poaching. The organizers hope increased awareness of humanity’s impact on other species will inspire us to protect vulnerable ecosystems.

While the Earth Day organization sets the overarching theme for the day, odds are the localized Earth Day celebrations will have a personalized message of their own.

Check out how you can get involved with Earth Day events across our region this year.

Alexandria, Va. Theme: Climate Change — Take action!

Where: Lenny Harris Memorial Fields at Braddock Park,

1005 Mt. Vernon Ave.,

Alexandria, Va., 22301

When: April 22, 2019

Notable event: Ellen Pickering Award Ceremony Alexandria is going all out for Earth Day this year, with a slew of events over the weekend leading up to the day itself. Events include “Tent Talks” focusing on ways Alexandria residents can get involved in efforts to help combat climate change, a bike rodeo designed to teach children bike skills and safety, and several environmentally-themed competitions. The city will also present one environmentally active resident with the Ellen Pickering Award to recognize their efforts in making Alexandria a greener city.

