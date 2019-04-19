2 storms bring wind, rain tornado damage to DC area

Two storms battered the D.C. area Friday and brought heavy rain, high winds and a tornado.

A tornado watch was issued until midnight and a flash flood watch was issued until Saturday morning. Both were canceled early around 10 p.m.

But not before tornado warnings popped up throughout Friday evening first for western Maryland in Frederick and Washington counties then Loudoun and Fairfax counties in Virginia followed by Montgomery County in Maryland.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down near Reston, Virginia. The weather service said that one house in Reston has been condemned after a tree fell through the roof. There have been pictures circulating of a large tree down on Center Harbor Road in Reston that fell on a pickup truck.

The NWS states that they will determine tornado intensity on Saturday.

Large tree down on Center Harbor Road in Reston. A man’s pickup truck was destroyed. Fortunately, he was inside his home taking shelter when it happened. You’ll hear from him at 11. pic.twitter.com/5sgAGflpIu— Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) April 20, 2019

Total rainfall is expected to be between 1 to 3 inches, with potentially higher amounts in some areas.

Ricketts said the “torrential downpours and heavy, blinding rains” will create flooding issues and potentially isolated tornadoes. (A tornado reportedly touched down in Franklin County, Virginia, at about 10:30 a.m.)

Extensive damage done by tornado to home in Franklin County in the Fishburn Mountain Road area. #vawx #WDBJ7 @LeannaScachetti pic.twitter.com/WKdiyz9qWf — WDBJ7 Ian Cassette (@iancassette_wx) April 19, 2019

For Easter weekend, the atmosphere will be unstable enough for spotty showers on Saturday and first thing Easter Sunday morning. Sunrise services may not see much sunrise at all, but toward the end of the day, the sun will likely be breaking through clearing clouds.

Forecast

Saturday: Lingering morning showers. Mostly to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs: Mid 60s to low 70s. Sunday: Chance of spotty showers. Cool and cloudy.

Highs: 60s Monday: Partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs: Around 70

Current conditions

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk and Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

