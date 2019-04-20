Tornado causes damage near Reston, Va.

A house has been condemned and several large trees have fallen after The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado near Reston, Virginia, on Friday.

A tree falls on a vehicle in Reston, Virginia, on Friday, April 19, 2019, after two storms passed through the area. (Courtesy Greg in Reston)

A house has been condemned and several large trees have fallen after The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado near Reston, Virginia, on Friday.

A house has been condemned and several large trees have fallen after The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado near Reston, Virginia, on Friday.

Damage was being surveyed as a severe storm caused a slew of tornado and flood watches and warnings.

“We ordered a tornado warning here around 8:53 p.m. and it looks like the tornado touched down in the vicinity of 8:59 p.m. and it was likely on the ground for a couple of minutes,” said Chris Strong, of the NWS.

Dominion Energy reported almost 2,500 power outages in Fairfax County as of 11:30 p.m. Friday.

A large tree had fallen on a truck on Center Harbor Road in Reston. NBC Washington’s Darcy Spencer reports that the man’s pickup truck was destroyed as he was inside his home taking shelter.

Ed Ault, the owner of the truck, told NBC Washington that he heard the tornado warning and had just run to the basement when he heard the tree crash. He stayed in the basement for a while. He found his car under a tree when he went outside to check after the wind had stopped.

A resident in the Whisper Hill area reported shaking of the house, a loud roar, pounding rain and pebbles against the house’s siding.

The strength of the tornado will be assessed in the morning on Saturday, according to the NWS, when they can better see the damage.

Earlier on Friday, a tornado reportedly touched down in Franklin County, Virginia, at about 10:30 a.m., as well.

Extensive damage done by tornado to home in Franklin County in the Fishburn Mountain Road area. #vawx #WDBJ7 @LeannaScachetti pic.twitter.com/WKdiyz9qWf — WDBJ7 Ian Cassette (@iancassette_wx) April 19, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.