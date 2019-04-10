DC mayor, Prince George’s Co. executive team up to fight dumping, other cross-border problems

D.C.'s mayor and the Prince George's County executive joined up for a walk along the District-Maryland border Wednesday afternoon, promising that they won't hesitate to tackle problems that percolate across the border.

The D.C. mayor and the Prince George’s County, Maryland, executive have joined forces to fight a common problem in their jurisdictions: illegal dumping and assault against sex workers.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks joined up for a walk along the District-Maryland border Wednesday afternoon, promising that they won’t hesitate to tackle problems that percolate across the border.

“We’re looking at some technology that MPD has used in other investigations to deploy additional cameras, and we think that can be helpful in known areas for dumping,” Bowser said.

The mayor and county executive warned that those caught illegally dumping could wind up in jail.

“We likewise are installing cameras to make sure that we are capturing the images of individuals who have chosen to illegally dump on either side,” Alsobrooks said.

“And we will be aggressively pursuing those individuals. We will be asking for jail time in some instances. … We are dead serious about ensuring that the illegal dumping stops,” she said.

Bowser and Alsobrooks warned that even littering can bring fines and prosecutions.

Earlier this year an Alexandria, Virginia, man was arrested and charged with dumping some 1,000 tires in a nearby park.

Another problem affecting both the District and Maryland in the vicinity of Eastern Avenue is assaults on prostitutes. In particular, transgender women of color have been targeted for robberies and assaults.

“I’ve asked my team to develop solutions that aren’t just about moving a problem from one place to another,” Bowser said, announcing that a D.C. government working group is being formed to explore programs that can divert sex workers from the criminal justice system toward support systems.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.